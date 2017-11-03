Radcliff man accused of murder and attempted murder appears before judge

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man appeared before a judge Friday morning after police arrested him for a deadly double-shooting Thursday night.

One of the victims died at the hospital. Police say the surviving victim was able to identify the suspect as Timothy Hargroves Jr.

Hargroves appeared in court Friday morning in Hardin County on charges related to what happened at an apartment complex Thursday night. The 36-year-old is charged with one count of murder (domestic violence), and one count of attempted murder.

"Based upon the danger to others, and the flight risk that's involved, and the nature of these charges which could be a capital offense the bond is set at $1 million, cash bond," said Hardin District Judge Kimberly Shumate.

Radcliff police say that around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, he knocked on the door of an apartment at Patton Village Apartments along Knox Boulevard in Radcliff and immediately shot the two people inside.

Then at around 11 p.m., police say they found Hargroves hiding in the woods near the scene, and took him into custody.

Radcliff police say witnesses saw him running that way and the Louisville Metro Police Department's K9s helped track him down.

Police say Hargroves shot and killed a 56-year-old man who died at the hospital. A 33-year-old woman who was also shot is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe this was a domestic violence situation. They say Hargroves and the woman have a child together. She was able to identify him to police.

It’s still unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

A Judge said Hargroves also has 17 other unrelated charges, including DUI, drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.

He’s expected to be indicted by a grand jury on the murder and attempted murder charges.

