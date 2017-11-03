Ribbon cutting held for new hotel in Louisville's NuLu district - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ribbon cutting held for new hotel in Louisville's NuLu district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for a new hotel in Louisville's NuLu district.

The 5-story Home2 Suites by Hilton on South Hancock Street has 100 guest rooms, and is within a short walk to NuLu attractions like art galleries, specialty stores, antique shops and upscale restaurants.

It's also close to downtown hospitals.

Each suite includes a full kitchen and living room area. The hotel is also pet-friendly and features a Spin-2-Cycle fitness center. 

This is the second Home2 Suites in Louisville. The other location is on Hurstbourne Parkway.

