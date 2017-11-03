Font Color Test in Links - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Font Color Test in Links

Posted: Updated:

This story is to test to see if links show up in blue in the abstract and abridged sections of the story pages. 

They don't. They appear to show up in the Producer tool, but don't appear as links on the site when the story is posted.

The links below display properly in the story page, but in the summary text. 

Email Jude Redfield

Jude on Facebook

Jude on Twitter

