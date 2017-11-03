Louisville Water breaks ground on new water main in Shelby Count - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Water breaks ground on new water main in Shelby County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water broke ground Friday morning on a new water main that is expected to deliver 7 million gallons of water daily to the city of Shelbyville.

According to a news release, the large water main will run parallel to I-64 east and is expected to be completed in 2019. The 24-inch diameter water main will be 10 miles long and will begin along I-64 at the Jefferson County / Shelby County line and connect with Shelbyville Water near Highway 55.

The project is expected to cost $16.2 million and be funded by Louisville Water, through minimum water purchases from Shelbyville Water.

"This project is valuable to the Commission for two reasons," said Tom Dayle, manager for Shelbyville Water, in a statement. "First, no one knows when a disaster will strike, and its so reassuring to have a backup source in Louisville Water to the Commission's six-million-gallon-a-day plant and our water source, Guist Creek Lake. Secondly, this project, along with the Commission's Plant, can produce a drinking water supply to this county for many generations."

Pipe installation is expected to begin later this month.

Louisville Water already provides water to two other Shelby County utilities -- West Shelby Water District and North Shelby Water Company -- through purchase agreements, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.