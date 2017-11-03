Dee's demonstrates simple holiday decor creations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween in the rear view mirror, Dee's is gearing up for holiday decorating.

Kathy Olliges of Dee's said focus on three items first: a door decoration, hostess gift and center piece.

Simple and unique hostess gifts can include a decorative dish towel, candle or plate.

Olliges advises to keep center pieces low so it doesn't have to be removed from the table at dinner and guests can still see each other.

Small Christmas trees for 'tree scaping' are a popular trend on tables this year.

Dee's is holding its holiday open house Saturday, November 11.

Dee's is located at 5045 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, across from Mall St. Matthews. For more information and to view tutorials on bow tying and decorating, click here.

