Jeffersonville man sentenced to 30 years for molesting 9-year-ol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man sentenced to 30 years for molesting 9-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for child molestation.

Investigators say 38-year-old Rusty Reesor molested a 9-year-old girl he was babysitting last spring. 

Police say Reesor admitted to fondling the girl and blamed the victim for initiating the sexual acts.

Reesor was convicted in August. He must serve 75 percent of his sentence before he can be eligible for parole.

