Louisville Zoo to hold annual 'Pumpkin Smash' on Saturday, Nov.

Louisville Zoo to hold annual 'Pumpkin Smash' on Saturday, Nov. 4

Photo provided by The Louisville Zoo Photo provided by The Louisville Zoo
Photo provided by The Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will hold its annual "Pumpkin Smash" event on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Throughout the day, various Zoo animals will have the opportunity to nibble, bite into and smash various pumpkins left over from the Zoo's Halloween event, dubbed, "The World's Largest Halloween Party!" 

As the pumpkins serve as a scrumptious, nutritious snack for the animals, the Zoo also calls the smash, "a special pumpkin enrichment."

Here is the Zoo's schedule for when specific animals will participate in the Pumpkin Smash. (Note that the schedule may be subject to change.)

10:15 a.m. Orangutans (Islands Dayroom)

10:30 a.m. Sumatran Tiger outdoor (Islands outdoor habitat)

11:15 a.m. Bears (Glacier Run)

11:45 a.m. Gorillas (Gorilla Forest)

12:15 p.m. Amur Tigers

1:15 p.m. Elephants

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

