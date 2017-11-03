Louisville offering free tire disposal through Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville offering free tire disposal through Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've got old tires cluttering up your property, you don't have to wait for junk pickup day to get rid of them. 

Just bring those unwanted tires to the Louisville/Jefferson County Waste Tire Collection event at 1030 Phillips Lane (at Fontaine Avenue). It's always a good idea to get rid of old tires to keep mosquitoes and other pests from breeding in them, and to keep them from ending up in landfills, creeks or ditches. 

The tire disposal event started Thursday. Tires will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. 

Tires will be accepted with or without rims from cars, trucks, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, ATVs, tractors and other farm equipment. 

Businesses, including tire sellers, salvagers, scrappers and recyclers won't be allowed to drop off tires. Also, tires filled with foam or calcium won't be accepted. Tires must have a bead less of 1.75 inches or less to be accepted and no tires from out of state will be allowed. 

The Waste Tire Collection Event is sponsored by the Louisville/Jefferson County Waste Management District, Louisville Metro Department of Public Works and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

