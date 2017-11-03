Robber in Chicago recovering after shooting himself in the penis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Robber in Chicago recovering after shooting himself in the penis while robbing hot dog stand

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Google.com Courtesy Google.com

CHICAGO (WDRB) -- A robber in Chicago is recovering from shooting himself in the penis, when he allegedly robbed a hot dog stand. 

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 19-year-old Terrion Pouncy decided to hold up the Maxwell Street Express on 116th Street about 6 a.m. on Halloween morning. 

Workers at the restaurant say he threatened them, demanded their wallets and demanded money from the register, as he held the gun to the head of one man. That's when one employee tipped a bucket filled with grease. Pouncy reportedly bent over to pick up the money before struggling with an employee and trying to get away. 

Pouncy didn't get far. An arrest report says he was adjusting his .38-caliber pistol in his waistband, as he tried to run from the robbery.  That's when the gun fired leaving Pouncy with a shot to the groin. He staggered into the street and was found slumped on the front porch of a home across the street from the restaurant. 

Police say they were able to use surveillance video to confirm Pouncy robbed the restaurant.  Pouncy's blood-stained boxers matched the fabric pattern recorded, when the teen bent over to pick up money from the floor. 

Pouncy was arrested at the hospital and is charged with two counts of armed robbery.  He is being held without bond. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.