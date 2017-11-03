$14.5M Louisville study hopes to plant trees, reduce heart disease

Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in just after 8 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in just after 8 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>
Police say he raped two women.More >>
Police say he raped two women.More >>
She was on a suicide watch at the jail.More >>
She was on a suicide watch at the jail.More >>