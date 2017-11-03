Sam's Club now selling massive cinnamon rolls weighing close to 3 pounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sam's Club is now selling a massive cinnamon roll that weighs in at just under three pounds.
The warehouse retailer's sweet offering is a 44-ounce layered cinnamon roll.
By comparison, an entire tube of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls weighs in at 13 ounces.
The cinnamon rolls cost just under $5 each and are available now at locations nationwide through December 31.
