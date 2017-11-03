UPDATE | Ky. GOP House members voice support for speaker of the house following harassment settlement report

UPDATE | Ky. GOP House members voice support for speaker of the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- House Republicans in Frankfort voiced their support Friday for Kentucky's Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover. 

Following a nearly three-hour closed-door meeting, House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell emerged to tell reporters that there was no formal vote, and they are standing behind Hoover.

The meeting was originally scheduled to discuss the pension bill, but that was overshadowed by a report by the Courier Journal saying Hoover had paid an out-of-court settlement to a female aid over allegations of sexual harassment. WDRB has not independently confirmed that, but the report has caused a stir in Frankfort.

Shell called the report "rumor and innuendo," but he said Republicans are moving on to the pension debate.

Hoover did not speak to reporters following the meeting.  He has yet to comment on the harassment claim, but he did say early Friday that he would not resign. 

Hoover is an attorney and has served in the Kentucky House since 1997.  According to his Kentucky Legislature bio, Hoover serves House District 83, which covers Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and part of Pulaski Counties.  

In January 2017, Hoover was elected as the first Republican House Speaker since 1921. He previously served as Minority Caucus Chair between 1999 and 2000. 

