Competitors sound off after Papa John's founder blames national anthem protests for poor pizza sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Earlier this week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on the national anthem protests.

Now, other pizza companies are getting a bit...saucy.

Schnatter, whose pizza chain is located in Louisville, claims the NFL's "take a knee" controversy cost his chain $70 million. Since then, other pizza companies have decided to sound off.

Pizza Hut said Thursday the NFL protests are not having any impact on its business. In fact, Pizza Hut's CEO says it benefits from the live sporting events.

DiGiorno Pizza took a direct shot at Papa John's, tweeting: "Better Pizza. Better sales."

Meanwhile, Desus Nice -- a late-night television host -- tweeted, "Ppl just trying to order dinner tonight & now they gotta figure which pizza brand stands on the right side of history smh"

Blaze Pizza responded to that by tweeting, "All are welcome here. Plus, the pizza is much better than those other guys anyway."

