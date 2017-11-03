CRAWFORD | Bowen's status with Louisville is unchanged, according to the school

Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>
The 2017-18 Associated Press preseason poll was released Wednesday.More >>
Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.More >>
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.More >>
Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.More >>
Since beating Wake Forest last year in what wound up being a controversial game after it was revealed Louisville had received Wake game-plan information, the Cardinals have had a rough stretch.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
