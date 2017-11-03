First Down Friday Scores -- Week 12 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 12 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for finals cores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Bethlehem

Fulton County

Campbellsville

Fulton City

Kentucky Country Day

Dayton

Ludlow

Holy Cross

Russellville

Fort Knox

Christian Academy of Louisville

Carroll County

DeSales

Gallatin County

Owen County

Washington County

Walton-Verona

Shawnee

Belfry

Thomas Nelson

Central

Pike County Central

Elizabethtown

Trigg County

Waggener

Lawrence County

Collins

West Jessamine

East Jessamine

North Oldham

Knox Central

John Hardin

Moore

Rockcastle County

Taylor County

Shelby County

Wayne County

Valley

Western

Clark County

Bullitt Central

Dixie Heights

Covington Catholic

Bullitt East

Doss

Woodford County

Fern Creek

Anderson County

Highlands

Oldham County

Madison Southern

Atherton

Montgomery County

Southern

Ballard

Boone County

Campbell County

Eastern

Central Hardin

Ohio County

Cooper

Pleasure Ridge Park

Henderson County

Meade County

Male

Conner

North Hardin

Daviess County

Ryle

Butler

Simon Kenton

Jeffersontown

St. Xavier

DuPont Manual

Trinity

Seneca

INDIANA

Columbus East

Floyd Central

Lawrenceburg

North Harrison

Paoli

Providence

Silver Creek

East Central

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

