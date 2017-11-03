First Down Friday Scores -- Week 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 12 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for finals cores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Bethlehem
|
Fulton County
|
Campbellsville
|
Fulton City
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Dayton
|
Ludlow
|
Holy Cross
|
Russellville
|
Fort Knox
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Carroll County
|
DeSales
|
Gallatin County
|
Owen County
|
Washington County
|
Walton-Verona
|
Shawnee
|
Belfry
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Central
|
Pike County Central
|
Elizabethtown
|
Trigg County
|
Waggener
|
Lawrence County
|
Collins
|
West Jessamine
|
East Jessamine
|
North Oldham
|
Knox Central
|
John Hardin
|
Moore
|
Rockcastle County
|
Taylor County
|
Shelby County
|
Wayne County
|
Valley
|
Western
|
Clark County
|
Bullitt Central
|
Dixie Heights
|
Covington Catholic
|
Bullitt East
|
Doss
|
Woodford County
|
Fern Creek
|
Anderson County
|
Highlands
|
Oldham County
|
Madison Southern
|
Atherton
|
Montgomery County
|
Southern
|
Ballard
|
Boone County
|
Campbell County
|
Eastern
|
Central Hardin
|
Ohio County
|
Cooper
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Henderson County
|
Meade County
|
Male
|
Conner
|
North Hardin
|
Daviess County
|
Ryle
|
Butler
|
Simon Kenton
|
Jeffersontown
|
St. Xavier
|
DuPont Manual
|
Trinity
|
Seneca
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
Floyd Central
|
Lawrenceburg
|
North Harrison
|
Paoli
|
Providence
|
Silver Creek
|
East Central
