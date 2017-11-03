Best Plays of the Week -- Week 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 12 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Tom Lane's Play: St. Xavier's Keegan Sullivan throws one of his three touchdown passes, this one caught by Benjamin Mueller.
John Lewis' Play: Central's Mykah Williams takes the handoff, heads toward the sideline, but cuts back to the middle of the field and takes it all the down to the two yard line.
Mike Lacett's Play: Floyd Central's Jason Cundiff runs 60 yards for touchdown in a loss to Columbus East.
Katie George's Play: Moore's Rae Von Vaden lofts it up to Quantrell Griggs who makes the catch in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.
Katie's play, an interception returned for a touchdown by Central Hardin's DeOnta Duncan, won last week with 61 percent of the vote.
Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.
