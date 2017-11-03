UPS expects to handle around 5 million packages this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extra planes are taking to the skies and new workers are bustling around UPS Worldport to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time.

UPS says it's hiring new people daily and even leasing planes so it can meet the demand for another record-breaking holiday delivery season. The company expects to deliver 750 million packages around the world between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

It says new hires are the key to being able to meet the demand for two-day and next-day shipping as customers mail their gifts.

"We're processing around 900,000 to 1 million currently," said Cory Dawson, spokesman for UPS. "On our heaviest days, when Christmas gets here, we'll process 2.2 million on the day-sort. But overall, we'll be over 4.5 to 5 million packages."

UPS recently announced a nearly 5 percent rate hike for ground packages that takes effect Dec. 24.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.