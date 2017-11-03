AP: NYC police 'gathering evidence' to arrest Harvey Weinstein a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AP: NYC police 'gathering evidence' to arrest Harvey Weinstein after 'credible' rape allegation

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, "we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt."

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

