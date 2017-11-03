Experts: Intervention by juvenile detention center officer would have likely saved Gynnya McMillen's life

Police say he raped two women.More >>
Police say he raped two women.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff.More >>
Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff.More >>
Duke University researcher Dr. Harris Cooper suggests teachers abide by the ten-minute rule, assigning homework of ten minutes per grade level.More >>
Duke University researcher Dr. Harris Cooper suggests teachers abide by the ten-minute rule, assigning homework of ten minutes per grade level.More >>
The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The two new rides and two new 5D films being added at the theme park.More >>
The two new rides and two new 5D films being added at the theme park.More >>
Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.More >>
Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.More >>
Police say two deliveries accepted by this man were just plain illegal.More >>
Police say two deliveries accepted by this man were just plain illegal.More >>
Dr. Peter J. Schwartz, head of a cardiac center in Italy, looked at the evidence and concluded that if Windham had “inspected the cell and looked directly at Gynnya, he would have realized that she had lost consciousness or that she was losing it. A prompt resuscitative intervention (and an emergency call” would have in all likelihood saved the girl’s life.”More >>
Dr. Peter J. Schwartz, head of a cardiac center in Italy, looked at the evidence and concluded that if Windham had “inspected the cell and looked directly at Gynnya, he would have realized that she had lost consciousness or that she was losing it. A prompt resuscitative intervention (and an emergency call” would have in all likelihood saved the girl’s life.”More >>
Attorney Thomas McAdam spent nearly 100 hours working on Johnson’s case and charged $150 an hour, according to invoices obtained by WDRB News under the Kentucky Open Records Act.More >>
Attorney Thomas McAdam spent nearly 100 hours working on Johnson’s case and charged $150 an hour, according to invoices obtained by WDRB News under the Kentucky Open Records Act.More >>
Former Detective Crystal Marlowe was fired in 2011 after an investigation showed she arrested several defendants – many of them juveniles – for crimes they did not commit.More >>
Former Detective Crystal Marlowe was fired in 2011 after an investigation showed she arrested several defendants – many of them juveniles – for crimes they did not commit.More >>
"If a judge were to (stop) Metro Council from filling the District 21 seat, the judge would likely not prohibit Councilman Johnson from sitting as a Councilmember during the pendency of the appeal to avoid disenfranchising his constituents," Golden wrote.More >>
"If a judge were to (stop) Metro Council from filling the District 21 seat, the judge would likely not prohibit Councilman Johnson from sitting as a Councilmember during the pendency of the appeal to avoid disenfranchising his constituents," Golden wrote.More >>
Johnson, according to the proposal, "insists that it was never his intention to embarrass, harass, or intimidate and of the individuals who have complained of his behavior."More >>
Johnson, according to the proposal, "insists that it was never his intention to embarrass, harass, or intimidate and of the individuals who have complained of his behavior."More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
"The fact that you stand to get millions of dollars has nothing to do with it?" an attorney for a retired LMPD officer asked Yates.More >>
"The fact that you stand to get millions of dollars has nothing to do with it?" an attorney for a retired LMPD officer asked Yates.More >>