New Walmart 'pickup tower' fulfills online orders in seconds

Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

The two new rides and two new 5D films being added at the theme park.

The two new rides and two new 5D films being added at the theme park.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

Earlier this week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on the national anthem protests. Now, other pizza companies are getting a bit...saucy.

Earlier this week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on the national anthem protests. Now, other pizza companies are getting a bit...saucy.

A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.

A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.

When customers walk into Walmart at 175 Outer Loop, it’s hard to miss the big orange Walmart pickup tower.

It retrieves your online order in seconds.

Bernard Shell, like a lot of modern-day shoppers, likes to shop online and pick up his order in the store. He does it every time he shops, but Friday was different. He went straight to the pickup tower, scanned his phone, grabbed his order and immediately left.

“Our average wait time prior to installing the machine was eight-and-a-half minutes. and now we're down to ten seconds or less,” store manager Jason Clan said.

Shoppers can use the new pickup tower by ordering on the website or mobile app and add items to the online cart. A bar code is sent to the customer’s email and mobile app, and the code is scanned on the machine to retrieve the packages from the tower.

“Retail is changing and in this environment," Clan said. "Time is the new retail currency."

There are some size restrictions. Some larger or fragile packages or packages with liquid can't go inside the tower. Some of those items are kept in lockers next to the tower.

There are no fees to use the pickup technology, and customers don't have to have a smartphone. They can use the email conformation number. The Outer Loop store is the only store in the area with the technology, but it's coming to more stores soon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.