Louisville couple fighting back against $3,000 water bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville couple fighting back against $3,000 water bill

Posted: Updated:
Nita and John Bailey Nita and John Bailey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nita and John Bailey opened their water bill Oct. 16 and couldn't believe their eyes.

"I said, 'You guys are clearly stupid if you honestly think my house has consumed 295,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period,'" Nita Bailey said.

 The usage for one month in the Bailey's Bullit Hills home was 70 times higher than normal. The bill charged them $2,933.90. The utility company thinks the couple has a sneaky leak, likely coming from the toilet that they can't hear or see. 

"The Louisville Water Company has done it's own investigation," Spokesperson Kelley Dearing-Smith said. "We have tested the meter, and it is working fine. It's correct."

In fact, their investigation showed a consistent spike between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"The plumber came out here, they inspected the toilet, the water heater, the grounds, they turned the water off and on, and he told us there was clearly not a leak at our house or on the property," Nita Bailey said. "His conclusion was there had to be a faulty meter."

That one bill would cover every house on the Bailey's block and then some in a normal month. So the Baileys started talking to the neighbors and found out they weren't the only ones having problems.

"It wasn't registering the amount of water on our water bill," said Ana Seay, who lives nearby. "It said zero usage."

The water company replaced meters two doors down and across the street from the Bailey's on Thursday. The company claims it was regular maintenance and a coincidence. 

The Bailey's meter has also been replaced 

"We're going to continue to work with the customer and try to help them troubleshoot," Dearing-Smith said.

But the bill still stands. The Baileys can freeze it and walk through an appeal, but if it doesn't go the their way, they're on the hook to pay. 

"We're protesting it," Nita Bailey said. "We're not paying it."

If you'd like to test your house for leaks click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.