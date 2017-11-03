Louisville couple fighting back against $3,000 water bill

Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

The two new rides and two new 5D films being added at the theme park.

Duke University researcher Dr. Harris Cooper suggests teachers abide by the ten-minute rule, assigning homework of ten minutes per grade level.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

Earlier this week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on the national anthem protests. Now, other pizza companies are getting a bit...saucy.

Suspect in custody after 1 man dies in double shooting in Radcliff

A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.

Woman accused of assaulting deputies in courtroom and defecating on sheriff's office floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nita and John Bailey opened their water bill Oct. 16 and couldn't believe their eyes.

"I said, 'You guys are clearly stupid if you honestly think my house has consumed 295,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period,'" Nita Bailey said.

The usage for one month in the Bailey's Bullit Hills home was 70 times higher than normal. The bill charged them $2,933.90. The utility company thinks the couple has a sneaky leak, likely coming from the toilet that they can't hear or see.

"The Louisville Water Company has done it's own investigation," Spokesperson Kelley Dearing-Smith said. "We have tested the meter, and it is working fine. It's correct."

In fact, their investigation showed a consistent spike between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"The plumber came out here, they inspected the toilet, the water heater, the grounds, they turned the water off and on, and he told us there was clearly not a leak at our house or on the property," Nita Bailey said. "His conclusion was there had to be a faulty meter."

That one bill would cover every house on the Bailey's block and then some in a normal month. So the Baileys started talking to the neighbors and found out they weren't the only ones having problems.

"It wasn't registering the amount of water on our water bill," said Ana Seay, who lives nearby. "It said zero usage."

The water company replaced meters two doors down and across the street from the Bailey's on Thursday. The company claims it was regular maintenance and a coincidence.

The Bailey's meter has also been replaced

"We're going to continue to work with the customer and try to help them troubleshoot," Dearing-Smith said.

But the bill still stands. The Baileys can freeze it and walk through an appeal, but if it doesn't go the their way, they're on the hook to pay.

"We're protesting it," Nita Bailey said. "We're not paying it."

