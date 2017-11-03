RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 106-63 exhibiti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 106-63 exhibition win over Centre



LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Led by sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel, Kentucky ran away from Centre College in its third and final exhibition game Friday night at Rupp Arena, 106-63.

Sparked by a 24-2 run to end the half, the Wildcats pulled away from Centre by 28 at halftime and never looked back. Gabriel had his best game of the preseason, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Quade Green added 18 points and five assists.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full postgame press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

