14-year-old Louisville girl facing life in prison for murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

14-year-old Louisville girl facing life in prison for murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.

But a defense attorney is fighting to have the teenager's confession thrown out. 

Hayden and Jaiara Simpson, 19, are accused of killing 53-year-old Larry Pope in August of last year. Pope was found shot to death inside his car in an alley on South 44th Street near River Park Drive. Both have told police they shot Pope in self defense. 

The case is being presented before a judge because defense attorneys said Hayden's confession was given under duress.

Rob Eggert, who is representing the 14-year-old, said Hayden was sick and in danger of a going into diabetic comma, depressed and suicidal when she was being interviewed by LMPD.

WDRB News obtained video of Hayden's interview with a Metro Police Detective. She told detectives she was sick and needed medical treatment.

"She was a type one diabetic, and when she was questioned, she was afraid she was about to go into a coma," Eggert said. "And she asked to go to the hospital and asked for an ambulance." 

Dr. William Smock, an expert witness for the prosecution, said that despite being rushed to the hospital, there was no evidence of confusion when Hayden was being questioned by police.

But during Friday's suppression hearing, Eggert cross-examined Smock and demanded an explanation for his client's condition when she arrived at the emergency room.

Eggert: "They said not just tonight, but you got a history of depression. They said she needed to be on suicide watch and she has got a blood sugar in the 620s. Is that correct, doctor?"

Smock: "That is correct, sir."

Eggert: "You weren't treating her, were you?

Smock: "No sir, I was not."

Eggert also called his own medical expert to the stand on Friday, who testified that Hayden had a history of depression and had been diagnosed with diabetes at the age of six. The doctor also said Hayden was in no condition to be questioned by police. 

The suppression hearing will not be back in front of the judge again until December. 

After hearing from both sides, the judge will decide if Hayden's confession can be used in the case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.