Witnesses say Radcliff man was killed while trying to protect his neighbor

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernard Williams, 56, died Thursday night in a double shooting in Radcliff, and witnesses said he was killed trying to protect his neighbor.

The man accused of firing the shots, 36-year-old Timothy Hargroves, Jr., appeared in court Friday morning, charged with one count of murder (domestic violence) and one count of attempted murder.

Police said he knocked on a door at the Patton Village Apartments along Knox Boulevard on Thursday night and immediately shot the two people inside.

A few hours later, police said they found Hargroves hiding in the woods near the scene and took him into custody.

Williams worked at Mark's Feed Store in Elizabethtown where he was employee of the year.

"I was stunned," said Lee Carpenter, who lived nearby. "I really couldn't believe that happened to him."

Williams was known in his Radcliff neighborhood as someone who tried to make situations better.

"Especially these young kids around here, he'd help them from trying to get into arguments and fights and straighten them out," Carpenter said.

Witnesses said Williams was trying to do just that when his neighbor, Millareisha Dixon, 33, was in an argument with Hargroves. Police said Hargroves shot Dixon once. According to witnesses, that's when Williams stepped in front of her and was shot several times.

Williams was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville, where he died. Dixon is expected to be OK.

Investigators said Hargroves is the father of Dixon's 2-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting but was unharmed. Hargroves' motive for shooting is still unknown.

Neighbors remember Williams as a generous man.

"He'd take you anywhere if you needed to go any place," Carpenter said. "You needed a ride, he'd take you or pick you up."

Williams worked at Mark's Feed Store for three years. Co-workers described the Army veteran as a "gentle giant."

Hargroves is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A judge said Hargroves has 17 other unrelated charges, including DUI, drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.

