Witnesses say Radcliff man was killed while trying to protect hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Witnesses say Radcliff man was killed while trying to protect his neighbor

Posted: Updated:
Bernard Williams Bernard Williams

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernard Williams, 56, died Thursday night in a double shooting in Radcliff, and witnesses said he was killed trying to protect his neighbor.

The man accused of firing the shots, 36-year-old Timothy Hargroves, Jr., appeared in court Friday morning, charged with one count of murder (domestic violence) and one count of attempted murder.

Police said he knocked on a door at the Patton Village Apartments along Knox Boulevard on Thursday night and immediately shot the two people inside.

A few hours later, police said they found Hargroves hiding in the woods near the scene and took him into custody.

Williams worked at Mark's Feed Store in Elizabethtown where he was employee of the year.

"I was stunned," said Lee Carpenter, who lived nearby. "I really couldn't believe that happened to him."

Williams was known in his Radcliff neighborhood as someone who tried to make situations better.

"Especially these young kids around here, he'd help them from trying to get into arguments and fights and straighten them out," Carpenter said.

Witnesses said Williams was trying to do just that when his neighbor, Millareisha Dixon, 33, was in an argument with Hargroves. Police said  Hargroves shot Dixon once. According to witnesses, that's when Williams stepped in front of her and was shot several times.

Williams was airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville, where he died. Dixon is expected to be OK.

Investigators said Hargroves is the father of Dixon's 2-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting but was unharmed. Hargroves' motive for shooting is still unknown.

Neighbors remember Williams as a generous man.

"He'd take you anywhere if you needed to go any place," Carpenter said. "You needed a ride, he'd take you or pick you up."

Williams worked at Mark's Feed Store for three years. Co-workers described the Army veteran as a "gentle giant."

Hargroves is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A judge said Hargroves has 17 other unrelated charges, including DUI, drug trafficking and wanton endangerment.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.