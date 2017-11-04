Hundreds of artists open their doors for LVA's Open Studio Weekend

Hundreds of artists open their doors for LVA's Open Studio Weeke - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend, Louisville's thriving creative community will open their doors to the public. It's a chance to see behind the scenes while also raising money for Louisville Visual Art's childrens' programs. WDRB went inside one local studio for sneak peak of how they work.

Hyland Glass has been blowing glass and creating art in Louisville for more than 15 years.

In 2,000 degree heat, very little can survive let alone thrive, except for glass, which shines. Casey Hyland has been blowing glass for more than 20 years using fire and gravity to heat the malleable materials into an infinite number of possibilities. 

"People always ask what's your favorite piece to make. Well it's the next one because it's just the opportunity to create," said Hyland.

Along with his wife Melanie Miller, he runs the glass company located in the heart of Butchertown. It's an age old craft with a contemporary spin.

"Each one is unique. They're made individually," said Hyland.

In addition to the glass making space, they also run a 2D contemporary rotating gallery featuring guest artists. 

"I would say the diversity is what makes Lousville's art scene so special," said Miller. 

Hyland Glass is one of  more than a hundred Louisville artists who open their doors to the public once a year. Louisville Visual Art's Open Studio Weekend takes people behind the scenes of the creative process from start to finish.

"There's a lot of material involved, a lot of time involved and so i think it's very important that people will see that," said Hyland.

The open house also helps foster understanding of what it takes to survive as an artist. 

"A lot of studio artists have had to become hobbyists because unfortunately the economics are not supported as a full time artist," said Miller.

LVA's Open Studio Weekend is November 4 and 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit childcare's fine art classes.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

