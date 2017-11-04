Hundreds of artists open their doors for LVA's Open Studio Weekend

Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.

CRAWFORD | Bowen's status with Louisville is unchanged, according to the school

She was on a suicide watch at the jail.

Earlier this week, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on the national anthem protests. Now, other pizza companies are getting a bit...saucy.

Bernard Williams, 56, died Thursday night in a double shooting in Radcliff, and witnesses said he was killed trying to protect his neighbor.

Witnesses say Radcliff man was killed while trying to protect his neighbor

A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highways

Tolls on Indiana’s interstates? Plan now goes to governor

Nita and John Bailey opened their water bill Oct. 16 and couldn't believe their eyes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend, Louisville's thriving creative community will open their doors to the public. It's a chance to see behind the scenes while also raising money for Louisville Visual Art's childrens' programs. WDRB went inside one local studio for sneak peak of how they work.

Hyland Glass has been blowing glass and creating art in Louisville for more than 15 years.

In 2,000 degree heat, very little can survive let alone thrive, except for glass, which shines. Casey Hyland has been blowing glass for more than 20 years using fire and gravity to heat the malleable materials into an infinite number of possibilities.

"People always ask what's your favorite piece to make. Well it's the next one because it's just the opportunity to create," said Hyland.

Along with his wife Melanie Miller, he runs the glass company located in the heart of Butchertown. It's an age old craft with a contemporary spin.

"Each one is unique. They're made individually," said Hyland.

In addition to the glass making space, they also run a 2D contemporary rotating gallery featuring guest artists.

"I would say the diversity is what makes Lousville's art scene so special," said Miller.

Hyland Glass is one of more than a hundred Louisville artists who open their doors to the public once a year. Louisville Visual Art's Open Studio Weekend takes people behind the scenes of the creative process from start to finish.

"There's a lot of material involved, a lot of time involved and so i think it's very important that people will see that," said Hyland.

The open house also helps foster understanding of what it takes to survive as an artist.

"A lot of studio artists have had to become hobbyists because unfortunately the economics are not supported as a full time artist," said Miller.

LVA's Open Studio Weekend is November 4 and 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit childcare's fine art classes.

