CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Turnovers again sink Indiana in loss to No. 4 Wisconsin

Indiana was within a touchdown of Wisconsin late in the third quarter, but back-to-back interceptions by the Badgers helped them pull away.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
It was a lopsided loss, but for Centre College, Friday night's exhibition in Rupp Arena was the game of a lifetime.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>
The 2017-18 Associated Press preseason poll was released Wednesday.More >>
Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.More >>
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.More >>
