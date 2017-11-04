KSP investigating after Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at Kentucky hom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP investigating after Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at Kentucky home


Rene Boucher (Photo courtesy of Warren County Jail) Rene Boucher (Photo courtesy of Warren County Jail)
Senator Rand Paul Senator Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after Senator Rand Paul was allegedly assaulted at his Kentucky home. 

According to a news release, KSP Troopers responded to the senator's home in Warren County on Friday on a reported assault. Preliminary investigation showed 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had intentionally assaulted Sen. Paul, causing a minor injury. 

The extent of Paul's injury is unclear at this time. 

Police said an arrest warrant was issued through the Warren County Attorney's Office for Boucher, who was arrested Friday night and charged with one count of assault resulting in minor injury.

He's being held at the Warren County Jail on a $7,500 bond. 

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.