RAW VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls for immediate resignation of government employees settling sexual harassment claims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim.

"You either condone this behavior, or you condemn it," Bevin said Saturday during a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda.

The conference came amid the release of a report that Kentucky's Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover had paid an out-of-court settlement to a female aid over allegations of sexual harassment. 

House Republicans were originally scheduled to discuss the pension bill in Frankfort on Friday, but instead spent a nearly three-hour closed-door meeting discussing those allegations.

Majority Leader Jonathan Shell emerged from the meeting to tell reporters that there was no formal vote, and they are standing behind Hoover, who did not speak to reporters following the meeting.  

Hoover has yet to comment on the harassment claim, but he did say early Friday that he would not resign. 

Saturday, Bevin called the allegations "reprehensible" regarding the sexual harassment claims of all government employees, but did not mention House Speaker Hoover by name. 

The governor said it is not about naming names, but specific behavior when calling for the resignation of everyone named. 

Bevin did not take questions from reporters following the conference, but released the following statement on alleged misconduct from members of the House of Representatives:

"These alleged actions, which haven’t been denied, are reprehensible, indefensible and unacceptable. Any elected official or state employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim should resign immediately," said Gov. Bevin. "The people of Kentucky deserve better. We appropriately demand a high level of integrity from our leaders, and will tolerate nothing less in our state."

