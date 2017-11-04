RAW VIDEO | Mark Stoops talks about Kentucky's 37-34 loss to Ole - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Mark Stoops talks about Kentucky's 37-34 loss to Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after a last minute touchdown led to Kentucky's loss to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field. 

Ole Miss tied the game 27-27 going into the third quarter.

With a little more than two minutes left in the fourth, Benny Snell scored to put UK back in the lead until an Ole Miss touchdown in the last few seconds of the fourth quarter led to the win for the Rebels and an upset for the Cats. 

WDRB Sports has a crew in Lexington and will have a full report from the game on air and online. 

