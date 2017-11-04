House Speaker Jeff Hoover responds to Governor Bevin: 'I have no plans to resign'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has responded to Governor Matt Bevin's Saturday press conference, held amid allegations of sexual harassment by government employees.

At the conference, Gov. Bevin called for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim, but did not name or mention Hoover directly.

Hoover fired back Saturday evening, stating that he has no plans to resign.

"I am more resolved than ever to continue my work as Speaker thru the 2018 session and I will continue to speak out for all Kentuckians on issues of importance," Hoover said. He continued:

"I am disappointed that our Governor in his press conference Saturday afternoon would call not only for my resignation but the resignation of other individuals who have no involvement in this matter. The Governor has yet to ask our side of the story, he and I have not spoken since the story broke, and I did not receive a courtesy call from him before his grandstanding today. Instead, he has accepted as fact only, one side of the story."

"In effect, the Governor seeks to be judge, jury, and executioner without hearing the evidence. One must wonder why he is so motivated to attack us unless his goal is to remove a voice that dares on occasion to disagree with him as I have done when he has made unnecessary statements attacking our teachers, state workers and retirees who are simply looking for better solutions to very serious problems facing our state."