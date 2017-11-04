Man dies after hit-and-run in downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in just after 8 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The driver who hit the man did not stop, according to Smiley, and the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. 

Interviews are underway as detectives talk to witnesses so they can gather more information to determine how the accident happened, and a description of the vehicle involved. 

If you have any information, contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

