2 charged with attempted murder after incident at Louisville con - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 charged with attempted murder after incident at Louisville convenience store

Michael Bailey (right) and Nathaniel Stewart (left) (Photos courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Bailey (right) and Nathaniel Stewart (left) (Photos courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a Louisville convenience store. 

Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Bailey and 21-year-old Nathaniel Stewart at the Circle K on La Grange Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday. 

Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot. 

The victims took off, and so did Bailey and Stewart in a different vehicle. 

Once arrested, Stewart admitted to firing the shots. 

Both are now charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

