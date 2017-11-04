2 charged with attempted murder after incident at Louisville convenience store

Michael Bailey (right) and Nathaniel Stewart (left) (Photos courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a Louisville convenience store.

Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Bailey and 21-year-old Nathaniel Stewart at the Circle K on La Grange Road just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.

The victims took off, and so did Bailey and Stewart in a different vehicle.

Once arrested, Stewart admitted to firing the shots.

Both are now charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

