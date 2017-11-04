LouiEvolve Fall Festival showcases local hip-hop and art scenes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LouiEvolve Fall Festival showcases local hip-hop and art scenes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LouiEvolve Festival may be six months away, but the anticipation is already building.

Dancers, artists, DJs, poets, and graffiti artists gathered at Copper and Kings on Saturday for LouiEvolve's Fall Festival.

The event features the best of what the city has to offer when it comes to its hip-hop and art scenes. The goal is to inspire the city's youth to speak their minds in a safe and encouraging environment. 

"Building something from nothing, essentially," LouiEvolve co-founder Dave Christopher said. "I mean, when we started this from the bottom, and now we are just trying to bring people together."

The 2018 LouiEvolve Hip-Hop and Arts Festival happens in April.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.