Volunteers help local residents get their homes ready for winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter is right around the corner, and hundreds of local residents are preparing by getting their homes ready for the cold. 

Saturday, LG&E and the Kentucky Utilities Company helped to weatherize more than 300 homes that belong to elderly, low-income, or disabled residents. 

It's all part of the 27th annual Project Warm Blitz and the Power of One Campaign. 

Volunteers sealed up leaky areas around windows and doors with tape, plastic and foam rope. 

Two of the largest contributing factors to energy usage are weather and habits in the home.

"These types of weatherization resources and tools that we are using this weekend as part of the blitz are really going to help the residents this winter when the cold weather sets in," Liz Pratt, with Louisville Gas and Electric, said. 

Since 2005, the Power of One Campaign has raised nearly $20 million to support hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout Kentucky. 

Project Warm Blitz will weatherize a second round of homes next Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

