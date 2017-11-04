LACETT | Louisville City advances to USL Championship - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Louisville City advances to USL Championship

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For Louisville City, the third time was the charm.

After two failed tries in the USL Eastern Conference Finals, the Boys in Purple finally advanced to the championship round besting the New York Red Bulls 2 in Penalty Kicks Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh came up with two huge penalty kick saves then turned things over to Manual grad Richard Ballard who clinched the victory with the final goal.

Louisville will play for the USL championship at home on Monday, November 13th.

