Police identify Louisville man as victim in fatal New Albany shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is dead after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers responded to the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road on a report of shots fired around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Eddie Hamilton deceased near a Marathon gas station.

"It was pretty scary," said Cynthia McIntosh, who lives near the scene.

McIntosh told WDRB she looked out her bedroom window at the Longstreet Apartments and saw Hamilton's body lying in the driveway - just feet from her apartment.

Residents said the area is quiet, as is New Albany as a whole. Sunday's murder marks the second homicide in the city since the start of 2017.

"It was a little shocking this morning when I got here and somebody said they were investigating a murder," Susan Grose said.

Grose works at Zesto Ice Cream across the street from where the shooting happened. She has worked there for 43 years, and has never seen a violent crime so close to her work, but said she is not worried.

"In the morning, we are never here. We’re out of here by 9:30 so I am not too concerned," she said.

Police say they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

