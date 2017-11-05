Police in New Albany investigating fatal shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in New Albany investigating fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Todd Bailey says around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road on a report of shots fired.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.

Police say they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.



