UPDATE: Police identify Louisville man as victim in fatal New Albany shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police say a Louisville man was the victim in a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was 33-year-old Eddie Hamilton. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.

Police Chief Todd Bailey says around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road on a report of shots fired.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found Hamilton dead near a Marathon gas station.

Police say they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

