Actor Matthew McConaughey surprises fans during visit to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey surprised some fans during a visit to Kentucky.

McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg on Saturday morning visiting the Wild Turkey Distillery. The actor is the bourbon brand's creative director.

He and more than 200 volunteers spent the day delivering free turkeys to more than 4,000 people.

