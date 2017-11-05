Proceeds from pop-up fitness class at Churchill Downs to benefit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proceeds from pop-up fitness class at Churchill Downs to benefit charity

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up fitness class will be held at Churchill Downs with proceeds going toward a local charity.

Louisville's Pure Barre studios is hosting the class on Monday at 6 p.m. The special pop-up will be taught by Pure Barre Founder and Creator Carrie Dorr.

Pure Barre is a ballet-inspired workout that uses small isometric movements for a total body workout.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the class will benefit the Backside Learning Center, a non-profit organization serving the equine workers and families at Churchill Downs by providing adult education programs, after-school and summer youth programs and social services.

The class costs $10 to participate. Participants should bring their own yoga mat and water.

The class will happen rain or shine.

Sign up at any Pure Barre studio or online.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.