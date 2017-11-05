Trial to begin Monday for suspect in Salem, Ind. double homicide

SALEM, In. (WDRB) -- The trial for the suspect in a double murder that happened in Salem, Indiana is scheduled to begin Monday.

Joseph Hambel is accused of of killing Valerie Dicus and Joseph Hobson in August of last year. Dicus was Hambel's cousin.

Authorities say one day prior to the crime, Hambel allegedly told police that he was concerned about a drug deal in the home where his 15-year-old nephew lived.

After the crime, Hambel allegedly claimed that he'd "just taken care of one of Washington County's biggest drug problems."

Police say they found the gun in the bathroom at Hambel's apartment.

Hambel has pleaded not guilty.

