Trial to begin Monday for suspect in Salem, Ind. double homicide

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Police say they found the gun in the bathroom at the suspect's apartment.More >>
Police say they found the gun in the bathroom at the suspect's apartment.More >>
One of the victims died at the hospital. Police say the surviving victim was able to identify the suspect as Timothy Hargroves Jr.More >>
One of the victims died at the hospital. Police say the surviving victim was able to identify the suspect as Timothy Hargroves Jr.More >>
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.More >>
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.More >>
Investigators say 38-year-old Rusty Reesor molested a 9-year-old girl he was babysitting last spring.More >>
Investigators say 38-year-old Rusty Reesor molested a 9-year-old girl he was babysitting last spring.More >>
Police say he raped two women.More >>
Police say he raped two women.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff’s office, according to court records.More >>
Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff.More >>
Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff.More >>