Sen. Rand Paul thanks supporters on Twitter following assault

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
The crash happened around 7 a.m.More >>
The crash happened around 7 a.m.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB a call was received Saturday just after 8 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB a call was received Saturday just after 8 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Avenue and West Jefferson Street.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>
McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg on Saturday morning visiting the Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg on Saturday morning visiting the Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for the immediate resignation of any government employee who has settled a sexual harassment claim.More >>