LACETT | Hoosiers wrap up preseason with win over Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers wrapped up exhibition play with a 74-53 win over Division II Indianapolis Sunday at Assembly Hall.

Senior Robert Johnson led the way for IU with 18 points on 7-15 shooting.

IU also got solid play from Collin Hartman who played his first action for the team in almost two years. The redshirt senior scored 9 points on 3-3 shooting from downtown.

Indiana officially opens up the Archie Miller era Friday at home against Indiana State

