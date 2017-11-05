LACETT | Hoosiers wrap up preseason with win over Indianapolis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Hoosiers wrap up preseason with win over Indianapolis

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers wrapped up exhibition play with a 74-53 win over Division II Indianapolis Sunday at Assembly Hall.

Senior Robert Johnson led the way for IU with 18 points on 7-15 shooting.

IU also got solid play from Collin Hartman who played his first action for the team in almost two years. The redshirt senior scored 9 points on 3-3 shooting from downtown.

Indiana officially opens up the Archie Miller era Friday at home against Indiana State

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.