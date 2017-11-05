Love Transformation Project gives food, clothing, shoes and hair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Love Transformation Project gives food, clothing, shoes and haircuts to those who need them in California Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization says problems in Louisville are the result of a lack of love.

That's why the Love Transformation Project focuses on the city's high crime areas.

Sunday, the group gave out food, clothing, shoes, and haircuts to those who needed them in the California neighborhood. 

Volunteers are trying to pull the community together, and get everyone involved in making a difference. But their greatest mission is to make others know and feel that they are loved. 

"If we can teach the kids that, instead of what it means to pack a gun, or cuss, or all those other things, and instill in them some better qualities, and the highest we know has to be love and we stand on that, we stand firm on that," Calvin Wooten, founder of the Love Transformation Project, said.

If you'd like to make a difference, organizers say they're always looking for more volunteers. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

