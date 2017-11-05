Love Transformation Project gives food, clothing, shoes and haircuts to those who need them in California Park

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.More >>
The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.More >>
The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.More >>
A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.More >>
A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.More >>
The crash happened around 7 a.m.More >>
The crash happened around 7 a.m.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>
Their arrest reports state the two shot six times into the passenger side of a vehicle in the store parking lot.More >>