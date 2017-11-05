Cyclocross course makes Louisville debut at Derby City Cup - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cyclocross course makes Louisville debut at Derby City Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new cyclocross course in Louisville made its debut this weekend. 

The cyclocross course at Joe Creason Park was unveiled at the Derby City Cup.

Cyclocross is a mix between road cycling, and mountain biking.

The course features a mix of pavement, grass, dirt and sand, and races range from about 30 minutes to an hour.

Racers say it's a unique and challenging sport. 

"Not your average sport in America. I mean, it's just something definitely new and different, and you need to figure out for yourself if you like it, and the only way to do that is to try it," Lanier Ash said. 

The two days of racing this weekend served as a test event for the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, which will be held next year at Joe Creason Park. 

