Police investigating after man found shot to death in Shawnee ap - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after man found shot to death in Shawnee apartment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his apartment in the Shawnee neighborhood. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the apartment building in the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue near South 44th Street  just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man believed to be in his 30s deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. He was located in what police believe was his apartment. 

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to Smiley.

Police believe the man had been there for less than 24 hours before he was found, but are waiting for autopsy results. 

No suspects have been named in the case. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.