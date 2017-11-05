UPDATE: Authorities identify man shot to death in Shawnee apartment

A Metro Council panel is scheduled to meet this morning to discuss whether council member Dan Johnson has violated the terms under which he was allowed to keep his seat.

Metro Council panel to discuss whether Dan Johnson broke terms of deal letting him keep seat

Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.

LMPD pushing to have grand jury reconsider felony assault charge against David Yates

The typical Kentucky teacher retires today at age 59 with a pension of $3,043 per month – a payout that is guaranteed by the state for the rest of her life regardless of what happens in the stock market or the broader economy. Here's how much she would need in a 401k-like account to have the same retirement.

Workers at a protest rally against the pension plan, Nov. 1 2017

SUNDAY EDITION | The value of pensions: here's how much state workers need to save for same retirement

A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

Daairra Hayden, 14, is facing life in prison for murder.

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.

Police identify Louisville man as victim in fatal New Albany shooting

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in an apartment in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, that man has been identified as 37-year-old Michael L. David.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the apartment building in the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue near South 44th Street, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found David. He was located in what police believe was his apartment. His official cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

The initial call came from David's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to Smiley.

Police believe David had been there for less than 24 hours before he was found.

No suspects have been named in the case. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

