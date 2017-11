LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --.University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino held a press conference Monday evening ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia.

Coming off a bye week, the Cardinals hope to get back on track after losing three of their last four games. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Watch Petrino's full press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.