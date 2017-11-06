VIDEO | UK's Stoops talks about loss against Ole Miss, previews Saturday's game against Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK head football coach Mark Stoops held a news conference Monday afternoon to talk about the loss against Ole Miss and Saturday's upcoming game against Vanderbilt.

The Cats are hoping to bounce back after Saturday's 37-34 loss.

Stoops says he felt better about the team after looking at film from that game, but says there's no excuse, they’re “hunting victories.”

He admitted there are things the team needs to get ironed out but added "we’re a play away from feeling better about things."

