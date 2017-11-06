VIDEO | UofL Interim Men’s Basketball Coach David Padgett looks ahead to exhibition against Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men’s Basketball Coach David Padgett held a news conference Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's exhibition game against Bellarmine University.

Louisville plays its second exhibition game Tuesday night as the Cards take on the Bellarmine Knights at 7:02 p.m. - just a week and a day after U of L defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 101-64 in its first exhibition game.

Padgett says Tuesday's game will be a good test for the team, with Bellarmine bringing back 11 players from last year.

One of the things he says the team needs to work on is consistency - for 40 minutes.

"I thought last week we played about 28 to 30 good minutes of basketball -- defensively especially," Padgett said. I've said I think our offense this time of the year is a little further ahead than it has been in years past, which is good, but our defense needs to catch up."

